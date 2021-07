With things opening up a little bit more, many families are planning a city vacation. There are museum exhibits to see, brand-new playgrounds to check out and lots of restaurants that need our support now more than ever. Booking a vacation rental makes your city visit super easy as you have a home base where you can spread out a bit if together time gets a little too much. Here are some great vacation rentals for families in big cities like New York and San Francisco, along with our favorite kid-friendly activities to do when you’re there.