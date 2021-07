Katie Nageotte has competed in the pole vault in various locales around the world. So the triple-figure heat on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore., for the finals of the women's pole vault at the 2020 United States Olympic Track & Field Team Trials didn't phase Nageotte at all, as she not only qualified for her first Summer Olympics games as a member of Team USA, but won the finals with a new personal and meet record, as well.