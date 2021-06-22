Frances Ava Uhri

It is with great sadness that we said goodbye to this extremely special woman. She was a daughter, wife, sister, sister in law, mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She was born in San Antonio, Texas as Frances Ava Soulé to Francis Archibald and Freida Mae Soulé. When she was 20 years old, she married the love of her life George Andrew Uhri. They remained married for just 2 months short of 72 years. Together they raised 8 children. Her greatest love in life was her family. She was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also had a great love for reading. She could often be found curled up reading with a bag of books by her side.