Less is more for Marcus Stroman — and the shorthanded Mets still need the most they can get out of him. A late six-run rally sparked the Mets to a 10-5 win and took a shaky Stroman off the hook for the loss Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Yankees. The best sign for Stroman was that he came out of the game after 87 pitches due to ineffectiveness and not because of the hip issue that shortened his previous two starts to one and three innings, respectively.