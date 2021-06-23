Cancel
Chanute, KS

Post 170 A wins two over Central Heights for eighth win

By Robert Magobet robert@chanute.com
Chanute Tribune
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND – After falling short in two consecutive games last week for the first time this year, Chanute Post 170 A took two wins on the road versus Central Heights Monday. Game 1 was over in 5 innings thanks to a 10-0 win. Starting pitcher Caden Schwegman hit his first solo home run this season, coupled with an RBI triple. Left fielder Nate Miesch posted two singles, while extra hitter Gage Hanna, center fielder Blake Atwood, and catcher Dax Axleson all put up a single; Atwood registered two RBI and Axleson had one.

