Inside Michael and Lisa Wipfli's $6.5million Rose Bay mansion - including a spiral staircase, harbour views and a self-playing piano

They spent a rumoured $6.5million on a mansion in Sydney's Rose Bay three years ago.

And Nova FM radio presenter Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli and his wife Lisa have been finessing their dream home ever since.

On Tuesday, house-proud Lisa revealed a glimpse of the latest addition to her suburban palace: a huge, self-playing piano worth about $100,000.

'We finally found the perfect work of art for underneath the stairs. This is our new @yamahamusicau Disklavier Player Piano,' she cooed on Instagram.

'Thank you to the team at Australian Piano Warehouse for taking care of us. Now we all have to learn how to play like Lang Lang.'

She accompanied the post with a photo of the piano sitting beneath the grand spiral staircase.

A subsequent image showed Lisa and Michael's youngest child, one-year-old Francesca, perched in front of the piano on a stool.

The Wipflis' three-storey property includes six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a glass-fenced swimming pool.

Making the most of its harbourside location, the home also has balconies from every level - and no doubt some enviable views.

The balconies feature grand arches and Roman columns.

Lisa and Wippa have created a parents' retreat on the top floor, complete with an outdoor entertaining area boasting ultra-modern white and black furniture.

'Our little own parents' retreat. We probably won't get the chance to use it for at least the next five years but our intentions were good,' Lisa previously wrote on Instagram.

The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe, which is filled with Lisa's collection of designer goods, including Chanel and Hermès handbags.

The home also features a spiral staircase, dark wooden floors and beige carpets.

There are white walls throughout, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows and a marble kitchen.

The dining room has a round wooden table, which overlooks their backyard.

The Wipflis moved in shortly before the birth of their third child, daughter Francesca Vera Alice, in March last year.

The couple also share sons Theodore, five, and Jack, four.

They previously sold their Queens Park cottage for a reported $2.4million before moving into their Rose Bay home.

