Get to know Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON, TX — The Texas Medical Center or TMC is the world’s largest medical metropolis at the forefront of life science research.

TMC fosters cross-institutional collaboration, creativity, and innovation because we can push the boundaries of what is possible when we work together.

TMC has 10 million annual patient encounters, 180,000+ annual surgeries, 750,000 ER visits, 9,200 total patient beds, 50 million developed square feet, 13,600+ total heart surgeries, $3 billion in construction projects underway, 106,000+ total employees and is the United States’ eighth largest business district.

For the first time in the Texas Medical Center’s history, TMC officials have banded together in a bold endeavor to propel the next generation of life science breakthroughs. Their ambition is to become a global leader in health and life sciences by combining the resources of TMC’s renowned institutions in a centralized, shared environment.

As a result, TMC and health care have never seen anything like this scientific collaboration. The effort is a natural extension of TMC’s initial purpose to serve Texas and the world’s health, education, and research needs. TMC, as the largest and most diverse healthcare community in the country, is uniquely positioned to make a difference in ways that no other single institution can.

The Texas Medical Center can more easily drive the commercialization of innovative ideas, broaden its reach as a global medical leader, and ultimately revolutionize human health by pooling its unique resources and expertise.

TMC’s history started when Hermann Hospital welcomed its first patient and opened to the public in 1925. MD Anderson Hospital of Cancer and Research of The University of Texas, the first member institution of TMC, was founded in 1942 by The University of Texas. The City of Houston then donated 134 acres next to Hermann Hospital to create a hospital district the following year. TMC welcomed Baylor University College of Medicine, which relocates from Dallas to Houston.

In the year 2015, The Health Policy Institute was established. TMC Health Policy is the second of TMC’s five collaborative projects to enhance the collective resources of its member institutions on a national and global level.

The Texas Medical Center made its first steps toward becoming the world’s largest medical complex 91 years ago. TMC has been at the forefront of medical breakthroughs that were once thought to be unachievable. Many of these innovations continue to have an impact on people’s lives.

