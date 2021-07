We have all heard about Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) – an anxiety problem that develops in some people after extremely traumatic events, such as combat, crime, an accident, or natural disaster. But sometimes, PTSD is common in certain professions, like police, firefighters, paramedics, nurses, and even mental health workers. According to the American Psychological Association, people with PTSD may relive the trauma of an event through memories, flashbacks, and nightmares; avoid anything that reminds them of the trauma; and have anxious feelings they didn’t have before they experienced the trauma. People who spend a large amount of time dealing with these effects and find they are interfering with some aspect of their lives may need to consider getting professional help.