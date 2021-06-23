Fears the Bondi Covid cluster has spread 60km away as a childcare centre in Sydney's south-west is forced to close after a positive case spent a day there

Health officials fear the Bondi Covid cluster has spread 60km south after a childcare centre was forced to close following a visit from a positive case.

Little Zak's Academy at Narellan Vale, in Sydney's southwest, revealed late on Tuesday that a young girl with the virus visited the centre.

'It has come to our attention from the NSW Health Department and Liverpool Health that we have a confirmed Covid-19 case from one of our children in our centre that attended yesterday (Monday),' the centre said in an email sent to parents.

The infected girl was in room '2-3' between 9am and 5.15pm.

'The girl and her family are doing well and resting at home,' the centre said.

'By 6pm the centre was closed and our Covid action plan was put in place.

'All staff were personally called and notified within 60 minutes of that happening and all parents were notified within 90 minutes of that happening.'

NEW COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS FOR GREATER SYDNEY

From 4pm Wednesday for one week:

Visitors to households will be limited to 5 guests – including children;

Masks will be compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including workplaces, and at organised outdoor events;

Drinking while standing at indoor venues will not be allowed;

Singing by audiences at indoor shows or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed;

Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings for the bridal party only (no more than 20 people);

Dance and gym classes limited to 20 per class (masks must be worn);

The one person per four square metre rule will be re-introduced for all indoor and outdoor settings, including weddings and funerals;

Outdoor seated events will be limited to 50% seated capacity;

Previous public transport capacity limits, represented by green dots, will be reintroduced

New South Wales recorded 13 cases of Covid community transmission overnight but Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stopped short of sending Sydney into a hard lockdown.

Ms Berejiklian said health officials had found 10 local cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday night - nine of which had already been announced.

Since that cut-off though, she said an additional 13 infections had been found in the community - eight of whom were at the same party.

From 4pm on Wednesday, household gatherings will be limited to five visitors and masks will be compulsory in all all indoor non-residential settings including workplaces.

Drinking while standing at indoor venues will also be banned once again and those who live and work in seven hotspot suburbs will not be allowed to leave metropolitan Sydney unless they have an essential reason.

Meanwhile, thousands of NSW families' school holiday plans are in chaos with most states and New Zealand blocking travellers from much of Sydney.

Just two days before public schools break for two weeks, Queensland has followed Victoria and New Zealand by imposing bans on travellers from much of Sydney.

From 1am Thursday, the state will close its border to people from the City of Sydney and the Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West, and Randwick local government areas. Waverley was already on the list.

'To keep Queenslanders safe, we will be following exactly what Victoria has announced last night,' Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Wednesday.

'This advice may have to be updated during the course of the day or into the evening.

'NSW is treating this seriously and we are treating it seriously.'

A worker directs traffic along Campbell Parade with long lines waiting to enter the Bondi Beach Drive-through COVID-19 Clinic

Other Australian states have imposed border restrictions for people from the hotspot areas, with Victoria on Tuesday declared seven Sydney local government areas 'red zones'.

Earlier on Wednesday, NSW Health issued a health alert after a person infected with the virus flew from Sydney to New Zealand and back.

The alert was for passengers travelling on Qantas flight QF163 on Friday night to Wellington, and anyone who flew on Monday morning on Air New Zealand flight NZ247 from Wellington to Sydney.

Passengers on board those flights must contact NSW Health immediately, get tested and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.

The scare comes after New Zealand health authorities closed the trans-Tasman bubble with NSW for at least 72 hours after the state recorded 10 new cases on Tuesday, lifting the so-called Bondi COVID-19 cluster to 21.