Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Target Area: Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR VAN BUREN COUNTY At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Keosauqua, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Keosauqua, Birmingham, Milton, Cantril, Douds, Leando, Mount Sterling, Van Buren County Fairgrounds, Keosauqua Airport, Mount Zion, Selma, Lebanon, Lake Sugema Campground, Lacey Keosauqua State Park and Kilbourn. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH