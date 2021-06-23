Cancel
Platte County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTY At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Monroe, or 14 miles west of Columbus, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Duncan around 755 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lake Ocaonee. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
