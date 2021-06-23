Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

As employers seek workers, Ohio reports rise in unemployment rate in May

By MARK WILLIAMS The Columbus Dispatch
Norwalk Reflector
 14 days ago

COLUMBUS — Companies throughout Ohio are begging for workers as the economy fully reopens and the pandemic recedes. Yet, state employment data released Monday for May paints a far different picture, one of an economy struggling to get back to where it was before the coronavirus struck. The Ohio Department...

norwalkreflector.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Labor Force#Regionomics#Pnc Bank#Covid#Ohioans#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Economylanereport.com

Labor survey: Job openings, turnover rates remain steady across U.S.

WASHINGTON — The number of job openings was little changed at 9.2 million on the last business day of May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Hires were little changed at 5.9 million. Total separations decreased to 5.3 million. Within separations, the quits rate decreased to 2.5%. The...
Michigan StatePosted by
US 103.1

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
Economympamag.com

June jobs report: US labor market is on track to full recovery

After a slowdown in spring, the US labor market recovery is on pace to return to its pre-COVID employment peak by February 2022. The US Department of Labor’s jobs report revealed that employers added 850,000 jobs in June – an acceleration from May’s 583,000 job gain. With the robust employment...
Ohio StatePosted by
Forbes

Ohio Lawsuit Seeks To Restore $300 Weekly Unemployment Benefit

Two attorneys in Ohio filed suit today to compel Governor Mike DeWine to restore the state’s participation in several federal unemployment programs. One of these programs, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), provided an extra $300 a week in unemployment aid to eligible workers. The case follows temporary injunctions issued after similar lawsuits were filed in Indiana and Maryland.
Labor IssuesSun-Journal

Let the market fix labor shortages

The term “labor shortage” was Googled more in May than at any other point in the search engine’s history going back to 2004. Headline after headline has cited wage rises, bonuses and other perks that seem to make it a job hunter’s market. The concept sounds simple — American companies...
Erie County, PAErie Times-News

Erie County unemployment rate improves to 7.4% in May

Erie-based Eriez Manufacturing has expanded its global footprint. The company has announced the establishment of Eriez-Deutschland GmbH, or Eriez-Germany, which is based in Recklinghausen, Germany. The company is no stranger to Europe. Since 1968, Eriez has been selling magnetic separation, metal detection and vibratory feeding equipment into Europe from their...
EconomyMotley Fool

June Unemployment Rate Rises Despite Addition of 850,000 New Jobs

Surprisingly, the jobless rate rose in June, but the number of new positions added exceeded economists' expectations. In May, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 5.8% as 583,000 jobs were added to the economy. Experts were predicting an even lower jobless rate for June, but that didn't happen. Instead, the jobless rate actually rose slightly to 5.9%.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Health fears may be holding workers back more than unemployment benefits

COVID concerns and restrictions are more likely to keep out-of-work Americans from looking for a job than the enhanced unemployment benefits, according to two separate studies. “The virus fear is still the main impediment to the economy returning to full strength,” Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, told...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. job growth picks up in June; unemployment rate rises to 5.9%

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. job growth accelerated in June as companies, desperate to boost production and services amid booming demand, raised wages and offered incentives to draw millions of reluctant unemployed Americans back into the labor force. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000...
Montana Stateblainecountyjournal.com

Montana's Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.6% in May

HELENA, Mont. – Montana’s unemployment rate declined again, falling to 3.6% in May, down from 4.0% in January and down from 9.1% one year ago. The unemployment rate for the U.S. was 5.8% for the month of May. “Montanans who were sidelined during the pandemic are returning to the workforce...
Wright County, MNkrwc1360.com

May Unemployment Rate Drops to Lowest Level in 2021

The jobless rate in Wright County in the month of May dropped to its lowest point in 2021. New statistics from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development show that Wright County’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month fell to 3.1 percent, down from 3.7 percent in April, and down two full percentage points from the 5.1 percent jobless mark during the month of February.
Floyd County, IAkchanews.com

North Iowa Unemployment Rates Mostly Down From April to May

Unemployment rates for most area north Iowa counties saw an improvement from April to May, while the state as a whole saw May’s jobless rate ticked up slightly. Data from Iowa Workforce Development indicates Floyd County’s unemployment rate went from 4.2% in April to a flat 4.0% in May. Other counties seeing their jobless rates drop for the same period include Chickasaw from 3.4% to 3.3%; Butler from 3.6 to 3.4%; Fayette from 4.2 to 4.1%; Franklin from 3.5 to 3.4%, Cerro Gordo from 4.3 to 4.0%. Howard and Winneshiek counties saw the most improvement from April to May. Both declined by .4% to 3.1 and 3.5% respectively.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge unemployment rate inches up in May

Baton Rouge’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose between April and May, from 5.9% to 6.0%, according to figures released today by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Though the metro area saw an uptick in unemployment over the month, its not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is significantly down from May 2020,...
Georgia State921wlhr.com

Georgia Mountains Unemployment Rate Drops Again in May

The Georgia Mountains region saw an over-the-month and over-the-year decrease in its initial claims for unemployment in May. In May the unemployment rate in the Georgia Mountains regions, which includes Franklin, Hart, and Stephens counties was 2.8% – a year ago, the rate was 7.6 percent. Initial claims for unemployment...
Manchester, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Now hiring: Low unemployment rate plays factor in recruiting workers

Jun. 27—The Flight Center Taphouse and Eatery is now open on South Willow Street in Manchester, but with limited hours to start until fully staffed. Like most business owners across the Granite State, the proprietor says hiring has been a challenge. "We are about 60% staffed right now," said Managing...
Knox County, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County unemployment rate steadily decreases in May

Knox County’s unemployment rate continued to plummet in May as employers scramble to fill positions. Knox’s rate was 5.8 percent, after being 8.8 percent just in January. A preliminary estimate of 167 people entered the county’s labor force over the month after 171 joined in April. The amount of people in the labor force is about level with last April when the pandemic first started wreaking havoc on the labor market. But that’s also with 1,300 more of that group working. Putting it into context though there are 13 percent fewer employed people than 5 years ago. Warren County as always has a low rate, coming in with 3.8 percent in April. Only 300 people are seeking work but are without it in Warren. The trend of the higher populated counties experiencing higher unemployment continues with Cook County leading the way. The three counties with the lowest unemployment are Brown, Washington, and Monroe which combined have about the same number of people as Knox County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy