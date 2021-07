The arc of Abraham Ancer’s professional career has been nothing if not unpredictable. In fact, he was born this way. Ancer holds dual citizenship in both the United States and Mexico — he was born stateside and raised in Reynosa. He has hinted that he may well use both sides of that dual citizenship in order to compete in match play events throughout the golf calendar. He has already competed under the Mexican flag as part of the international team at the Presidents Cup, and has flirted with the idea that, if he were to be in contention to earn a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, he would consider flipping to the flag of his birth country.