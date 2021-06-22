Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

BORDERLANDS Movie Officially Wraps Production With A First Look At Jack Black's Claptrap

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 15 days ago

Cabin Fever director Eli Roth's adaptation of Gearbox Software and 2K's Borderlands video game only started shooting last month, but the movie's official Twitter account has now revealed that production has already wrapped with a first proper look at Claptrap. We got a silhouetted glimpse of the robot, who will...

www.comicbookmovie.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
Person
Lilith
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Edgar Ramirez
Person
Ariana Greenblatt
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borderlands Movie#Gearbox Software#Twitter#Lionsgate#Arad Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesblackfilm.com

Official Teaser Trailer & First Look — ‘The Harder They Fall’

Official Teaser Trailer & First Look – ‘The Harder They Fall’ | One thing for sure, two things for certain — the teaser trailer for ‘The Harder They Fall’ looks EPIC! Fall can’t come quick enough so that we can experience this all-star powerhouse Black cast, out-of-this-world soundtrack and revenge storyline. I’ll be ordering my designer popcorn and artisan drinks for this! My prediction — ‘The Harder They Fall’ will join the list of most anticipated and viewed original Netflix films of all time. Check out the teaser trailer and first look photos below!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Black Widow”: first reviews and criticisms of the MCU movie

A little over a week after the premiere, critics have already shared their first opinions. These are some of the most prominent criticisms of the specialized media. “The movie will be the ideal return to the cinema for any viewer, even those who are casual fans of the MCU. While it’s hard not to dwell on the fact that Black Widow should have been made a decade ago, the new movie still manages to be a well-placed addition to the franchise and the perfect send-off for Scarlett Johansson and Natasha Romanoff, ”Brandon details. Davis for the middle Comicbook.com.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Intense SEALS Training Kevin Hart Did for Borderlands Movie

One thing Kevin Hart usually shows in any movie is that he’s in shape, but in Borderlands it’s likely that he’ll be jacked and ready to show his action chops in a big way. It’s sounding as though this movie won’t be the same as every other movie, or close to every other movie, that Hart has starred in since he won’t be given the chance to be the funny guy he usually turns out to be. There might be a few humorous or even funny moments in the movie, but it does appear that he’ll be going full-action mode for Borderlands as he takes on the role of Roland, an ex-military figure that will be one of the main characters of the story. To make things even better he trained with Navy SEALs for this role, which isn’t bound to impress a lot of people unless they’ve ever seen the hellish workouts that SEALs tend to go through at times. Given that the Navy SEALs are an elite fighting force it’s not hard to think that a lot of them push their bodies past the usual limits that many people might consider sane.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Black Widow First Reviews: A Thrilling Spy Movie Absolutely Worth the Wait

There’s a lot of excitement to be had with the release of Black Widow (out in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9). For one, the title character, played by Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010, finally has her own solo movie. Also, MCU fans finally get a new theatrical feature after two years of drought due to an unfortunate delay. And, finally, it’s also apparently pretty good and worth those two waits.
Moviesgamespew.com

Filming Has Wrapped on the Borderlands Movie

Barring the possibility of reshoots, the Borderlands movie has finished filming. The film, based on Gearbox’s open-world looter shooter series, started shooting April 1st last year and finished filming yesterday. It stars Cate Blanchett as treasure hunter Lilith, Jamie Lee Curtis as Patricia Tannis and Kevin Hart as Roland, amongst others.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Adding 2 Great Jack Black Movies Next Month

The DreamWorks Animation roster might not be held in the same high regard as Pixar’s steady stream of acclaimed output, but the production company has delivered more than its fair share of great movies over the years, even if there’s also been more than a few middling if not downright disappointing efforts.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘A Teacher’ Creator Hannah Fidell Strikes First-Look Deal With FX Productions

Hannah Fidell, creator of Kate Mara drama A Teacher, is staying in business with FX. The writer, director and producer has struck a first-look deal with FX Productions. It comes after her FX on Hulu miniseries, which also starred Nick Robinson, launched in November. The series is based on her indie drama, which was her feature film directorial debut.
CelebritiesGizmodo

The Industry That Loved Richard Donner Celebrates Him

The filmmaker behind Superman, The Goonies, and other modern classics left behind a huge legacy following his passing. Now, several of the people who’ve continued bringing Richard Donner’s stories to life are paying tribute. It was announced yesterday that Donner had passed away, a director/producer who had a decades-long resume...
MoviesPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea’s next movie production is coming soon

As I mentioned on Facebook Live Thursday morning, I've got a project coming soon. I'm a big believer that you have to take the bumps along the journey and do your best to turn the negative into a positive. As you know, my show on Fox TV, "Chasing News with...
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Sky Original ‘Souls’ Wraps Production; First-Look At Series – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Sky’s German original Souls has wrapped production and producer Geißendörfer Pictures has dropped first-look images of the eight-part series. Souls tells the story of Allie, Hanna, and Linn, three women whose lives are turned upside down when Hanna’s son, Jacob, is involved in a serious car accident and claims he remembers his earlier life as a pilot of a lost passenger plane.
Atlanta, GAComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Production Officially Starts

Production on the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, which has the full title of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has officially started in Atlanta. Variety brings word of the start of shooting with Marvel head Kevin Feige revealing that filming started earlier today at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Ahead of a Black Widow Global Fan Event tonight, Feige reporteldy said: “It’s clearly very emotional without Chad. But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”
Newark, NJtribuneledgernews.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ trailer: First look at ‘The Sopranos’ prequel movie

The first trailer for “The Many Saints of Newark” is out, showing “The Sopranos” fans a first look at the new prequel movie. Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late James Gandolfini, will play a teenage Tony Soprano in the story of rival gangsters challenging the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn New Jersey city.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

The official ‘Black Widow’ movie marathon

“Black Widow” is coming out in less than two weeks, so there’s plenty of time to rewatch her greatest Marvel Cinematic Universe moments. Black Widow — real name Natasha Romanoff — is a trained assassin hero who has been a member of the Avengers team since, really, the beginning. We know she sacrifices herself to allow the Avengers to receive the Soul Stone to defeat Thanos. And we know she has a history of being a trained assassin in Russia. But we don’t know anything about her family, previous relationships or life outside of the Avengers.
Shoppinggeekculture.co

Official First Look At LEGO Marvel 76200 Bro Thor’s New Asgard Set

LEGO has finally unveiled a new set from the Infinity Saga wave, the 76200 Bro Thor’s New Asgard. Although we’ve seen a glimpse of what the set looked like with the leaks circulating the web, seeing the official images in all of its high-quality glory remains superior. The set features...
MoviesGamespot

Marvel's Black Panther 2 Is Now In Production

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has started production. As reported by Variety, the sequel to the 2018 Marvel blockbuster Black Panther is now shooting in Atlanta ahead of its July 2022 release. The new Black Panther movie is written and directed by Ryan Coogler once more, with many members of the...
MoviesCollider

'Jungle Cruise': Jack Whitehall on His Stylish Brit-Out-of-Water Character in Disney's New Adventure Movie

In Disney's Jungle Cruise, the headstrong and adventurous explorer Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) will have to get along with the equally stubborn and stoic skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) if they hope to explore the Amazon jungle and unearth its ancient secrets. Coming along for the ride, while supplying plenty of comedic commentary and looking rather dapper while doing so, is Jack Whitehall's McGregor Houghton, a gentleman by every definition of the word who just so happens to be Lily's brother. But don't be fooled by McGregor's proper demeanor and numerous wardrobe changes; when push comes to shove, he's got our heroes' backs. Whether he truly wants to be dragged along on this adventure or not, however, that's up for you to discover when Jungle Cruise arrives later this month.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First look at Jack Whitehall in Clifford the Big Red Dog live-action movie

Clifford the Big Red Dog is coming to the big screen and this time, he's in the real world. We have now had our first proper glimpse at the upcoming live-action movie adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog and it sees Bad Education and Fresh Meat star Jack Whitehall having a very stressful day thanks to his niece's newly adopted pet.
Movieshot969boston.com

‘Black Widow’: Watch These Movies Before Seeing The MCU’s Latest Film

The big day is nearly here: Scarlett Johansson’s first solo film as her Marvel character Natasha Romanoff hits theaters in just over a week. Black Widow has been delayed for a year, thanks to the COVID pandemic, but even still, Marvel fans have been waiting to see a Natasha film for a long time. After making her debut in 2010’s Iron Man 2, she became a founding member of the Avengers in the MCU’s first big crossover film. She’s since appeared in five more movies (not including a cameo in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok).

Comments / 0

Community Policy