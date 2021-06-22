Cancel
Elysburg, PA

Peter P. Stello

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELYSBURG — Peter P. Stello, 64, of Elysburg, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, Thursday, June 17, 2021. He grew up in Kulpmont. Always a hard worker, he began at an early age helping in the family businesses. He was either accompanying his dad making beer deliveries and looking forward to the stops along the route where he would be rewarded with orange soda or red pistachios when the delivery was complete, or performing his assigned tasks along the pizza assembly line at Duke’s, in Marion Heights.

www.newsitem.com
