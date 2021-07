Nikole Hannah-Jones’s decision marks yet another tragic chapter in the right’s destructive war on a great university. So, it isn’t to be after all. Months after having pulled off the formidable accomplishment of recruiting one of the nation’s most accomplished and admired Black journalists to return to her alma mater and help lead the university’s widely respected journalism school into an even better and more relevant new era, UNC-Chapel Hill is back to Square One. Or maybe even Square Minus-one.