Edgefield County’s Roads and the Transportation Committee’s Role in Maintaining
Sam Crouch, Chair, Roger Timpson, Vice-chair, Frank Davis, Willie Bright, and Jerry Bass are a few of the many Edgefield County residents that serve as volunteers on important boards and committees. These volunteers make decisions that impact our County’s residents’ lives. Crouch and the others serve on the Edgefield County Transportation Committee. During the interview, Crouch explained the roles the volunteers play and the structure of the committee.www.edgefieldadvertiser.com