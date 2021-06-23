Join Blues beat writer Tom Timmermann for his live chat

Hello OFD faithful! I’m J.J. Post, Notre Dame’s most recent addition from the transfer portal. Checking in as a 6’0 former high school volleyball and soccer bench mob member, I’m a pure hustle player with little technical ability in any sport of your choosing aside from spikeball. I’ll be arriving in South Bend by way of the greatest state in the Union (New Jersey) with a stop at the University of Wisconsin. My journey to becoming an Irish fan began when I was, uh, simply born into an Irish Catholic household in the northeast- like many great New Jerseyan Notre Dame fans before me, I was raised on a healthy diet of shore pizza, bagels, and T.J. Jones. For my 12th birthday I asked for tickets to game out in South Bend (my family ended up having to leave at halftime because the 10 degree conditions were a bit too cold for my then-two year old sister, a minor oversight in my planning). I was hooked. The tradition, the atmosphere, the Touchdown Jesus- all of it reminded me of a Saturday on campus like no other.