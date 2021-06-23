Cancel
Canada passes bill to regulate programming on Facebook, YouTube

Boston Globe
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada passes bill to regulate programming on Facebook, YouTube. Canadian lawmakers passed a controversial bill that aims to regulate programming distributed by media streaming services and social platforms like Facebook and YouTube, a measure that critics warn could infringe on individual speech. The legislation drafted by Justin Trudeau’s government, known as Bill C-10, is meant to subject tech giants to the same requirements as traditional broadcasters — effectively compelling companies like Netflix and TikTok to finance and promote Canadian content. It’s among the most far-reaching plans by governments anywhere to regulate the algorithms tech companies use to amplify or recommend content. — BLOOMBERG NEWS.

