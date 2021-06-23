Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Michael Conforto close to being back with Mets, but not yet activated off IL

By DEESHA THOSAR
Sacramento Bee
 14 days ago

The Mets are on the verge of getting their Opening Day right fielder back, and he’s got a lot to prove in his walk year. Michael Conforto sped through all his checkpoints in rehab from a strained right hamstring, prompting the Mets to consider activating him from the injured list on Tuesday before their game against the Braves at Citi Field. Though Mets acting GM Zack Scott said Conforto would come off the IL, his activation was actually not included in a flurry of roster moves the team announced before first pitch. A reason was not provided for Conforto’s delayed return.

www.sacbee.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Scott Boras
Person
Michael Conforto
Person
Dellin Betances
Person
Brandon Drury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Gm#The Syracuse Mets#Mcneil Lso Rehabbed#Triple A#Nido#Cubs#Padres#Red Sox#Era#Gsellman#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
Posted by
Fox News

Lindor, Conforto, new pitchers lead Mets past Braves 7-3

With the arrival of Michael Conforto and a few other reinforcements, the banged-up New York Mets got back in the swing of things. Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night.
MLBchatsports.com

An early exit for Stroman and an offensive drought led to the Mets being shut out yet again

Earlier on Tuesday, Mets GM Zack Scott spoke to the media and surprised fans and writers alike by announcing the return of Michael Conforto from the Injured List, effective this evening. However, as game time approached, the Conforto transaction was nowhere to be found. It eventually came out that the Syracuse Mets had a covid-19 outbreak, and so Conforto needed to be tested (he was and it came back negative) before the Mets could activate him.
MLBwcn247.com

Banged-up Mets get Conforto back, good news on Stroman

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman is optimistic he can make his next scheduled start for the New York Mets after an MRI showed no damage to his sore left hip. That was good news for the depleted Mets, who reinstated right fielder Michael Conforto from the injured list Wednesday — one of eight roster moves the banged-up NL East leaders made before their series finale against Atlanta. Conforto had been sidelined since straining his right hamstring on May 16. He was ready to return Tuesday but wasn’t activated after Triple-A Syracuse’s game was postponed to allow for more COVID-19 testing and contact tracing within the organization. Conforto spent last weekend on a rehab assignment with Syracuse.
MLBsemoball.com

Mets injuries: Stroman (hip), Conforto delayed, Lucchesi out

NEW YORK (AP) -- Marcus Stroman has a sore hip, Michael Conforto's return was delayed due to coronavirus concerns and Joey Lucchesi is out for the season. The hits just keep on coming for the injury-riddled New York Mets. Stroman, the team's most durable starting pitcher this season, exited Tuesday...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Michael Conforto: Tests negative, returning Wednesday

Conforto (hamstring) was not activated for Tuesday's game against Atlanta out of an abundance of caution due to a COVID-19 situation at Triple-A Syracuse, but he tested negative for the virus and is expected to be reinstated Wednesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Syracuse had Tuesday's...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Tomas Nido: Lands on IL

Nido (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Despite receiving encouraging MRI results Wednesday, the catcher will be out until the start of July at the earliest while his wrist heals. Patrick Mazeika, whom the Mets recalled Tuesday, will back up James McCann while Nido is sidelined.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets activate Conforto, place Nido on IL, make several other roster moves

Before their series finale with the Braves last night, the Mets made a handful of roster moves. The team activated Michael Conforto from the injured list, called up pitchers Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt from Syracuse, placed Tomás Nido on the injured list with a right wrist contusion, optioned pitchers Yennsy Díaz and Sean Reid-Foley to Syracuse, and transferred pitchers Joey Lucchesi and Robert Gsellman to the 60-day injured list.
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Conforto batting third for Mets on Saturday afternoon

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is starting in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Conforto will man right field after Kevin Pillar was given a break against right-hander Zach Eflin. numberFire's models project Conforto to score 10.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Transferred to 60-day IL

The Mets moved Lucchesi (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. The move is simply a procedural one, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster while Lucchesi, undergoing Tommy John surgery Thursday, misses the remainder of 2021. Lucchesi's season-ending injury came at an unfortunate time for the lefty, as he'd held opponents to one run or fewer in five consecutive outings after a few rough performances in April and May.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jonathan Villar: Placed on 10-day IL

Villar was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right calf strain, retroactive to June 22. Villar left the second game of Monday's doubleheader with a calf injury and hasn't returned since. He was unavailable for Friday's twin bill and will now get additional time to recover. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat sixth in the second game of Friday's doubleheader, while Travis Blankenhorn was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of the nightcap.
MLBYardbarker

How The Return of Conforto and McNeil Transformed the Mets' Offense

While the Mets suffered a slew of injuries in the pitching department earlier this week, once the smoke cleared and the panic settled, their offense woke up. First, they got second baseman Jeff McNeil back on Monday, but that wasn't enough, as the team was shutout in back-to-back contests. However,...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Mets' Conforto ready to return, but Lucchesi out for season

The New York Mets got some mixed injury news on Tuesday. Right fielder Michael Conforto is set to make his return from the injured list, but the team confirmed that left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi is headed for season-ending Tommy John surgery. Conforto, who has been out since suffering a right...
MLBFrankfort Times

Conforto’s sacrifice fly in 9th sends Mets past Phillies 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom gave up two runs for the first time this season and New York rallied after he exited, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Saturday on Michael Conforto’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. DeGrom’s bid to set the Mets record for the longest...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Mets begin yet another doubleheader

The Mets are set to begin a four-game series against the Phillies with a doubleheader today. The Daily News provided three things to watch out for this weekend. With the trade deadline a little over a month away, the Mets have some questions that they will need to answer when determining what moves to make.

Comments / 0

Community Policy