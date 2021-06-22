Joey Lucchesi Out For Season

This past week, Andy Martino of SNY tweeted that the New York Mets are looking to boost their offense by adding a third baseman. When I saw that part of the tweet I was very happy as the Mets do need to boost their offense and there’re a couple of third basemen that I am interested in like Kris Bryant and Eduardo Escobar. However, the end of Martino’s tweet said “Josh Donaldson is a possibility.”