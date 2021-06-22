Joey Lucchesi Out For Season
Tim Britton of The Athletic reports New York Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi will miss the remainder of the season after electing to have Tommy John surgery Thursday. Lucchesi left Friday’s 1-0 loss to the Washington Nationals after 5.1 innings, allowing four hits and striking out five batters. Reports surfaced Monday that he had a significant tear to his ulnar collateral ligament, all but guaranteeing he would not pitch until the 2022 season at the earliest.www.sportsgrid.com