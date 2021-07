NEW BRITAIN – Connecticut officially became the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday. “The legalization of recreational cannabis does not come as a surprise; the conversation surrounding this has been going on for a few years now,” Mayor Erin Stewart said. “Our focus needs to now be on educating adults about responsible use and storage of cannabis as well as providing our youth with information on the dangers of early use and integrate cannabis into the youth prevention piece of the city’s New Britain Recovers initiative.”