Buy: Reebok's website, Bodega, END., Sneakersnstuff from July 2021. Editor's Notes Summer is well and truly here, bringing with it heatwaves galore and fireworks aplenty (if you're in America). But the rising temps mean that cold weather collections are soon to be hitting apparel and sneaker retailers in the Northern hemisphere as part of the fashion industry's odd rollout calendar. Inexplicable as it may be, at least we're getting some cook Beatniks from Reebok, which recently cooked up a quilted style and is getting ready to launch a more seasonless shape in the near future.