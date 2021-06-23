Cancel
Coronavirus in Oregon: 267 new cases and 1 death as state promises more prizes for the vaccinated

By Fedor Zarkhin
Oregon health officials announced 267 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and one COVID-19 death. The Oregon Health Authority also reported an additional 8,169 wasted vaccine doses in the last week, on top of the approximately 30,000 doses lost since the vaccine drive began in December. The state is urging health providers to prioritize vaccinating people, even if that means having to throw out unused doses.

