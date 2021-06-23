Coronavirus in Oregon: 267 new cases and 1 death as state promises more prizes for the vaccinated

The Oregonian/OregonLive recently surveyed the Oregon Legislature to find out COVID-19 vaccination rates (“Vaccinated against COVID-19? 47% of Oregon lawmakers say they are but many Republicans won’t answer,” June 23). To the nearly half of our elected officials who refused to respond, I say, cowards! There was no reason not to take that opportunity to show the people of Oregon, the people you represent, the responsible thing to do. You are supposed to be the leaders of Oregon. You had an opportunity to lead. You had a chance to show, by example, the best way to end this horrific virus.