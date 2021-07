During the Milwaukee Bucks' 120-100 Game 3 victory over the Phoenix Suns, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 of his 41 points in the paint. The rest came from free throws. He made 14 of his 15 field goals around the rim, good for 93.3 per cent. The league average on such shots? 58.7 per cent. The Phoenix Suns - as a team - could only match his 14 baskets within six feet but did so with worse efficiency, on 23 attempts (60.9 per cent).