The Minnesota Timberwolves would have to give up lots of draft capital if they hope to trade for Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. Dane Moore of Blue Wire Podcasts spoke to two different executives about what they thought it would cost the Timberwolves to acquire Simmons from the Sixers. Both executives agreed Minnesota would have to give up two first-round picks of some variety, with the second executive saying the T-wolves could ideally attach protections to those picks.