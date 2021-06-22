Cancel
Georgia Toffolo puts on a leggy display in a chic pastel dress at Poppy Jamie's star-studded book launch party

By Lydia Catling For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Georgia Toffolo put on a leggy display in a high neck pastel dress at a star-studded book launch in London on Tuesday night.

The Made In Chelsea star, 26, posed up a storm in the stunning pink long sleeve mini dress which had pink feather cuffs.

Georgia, nicknamed Toff, was invited to the event to celebrate the release of Poppy Jamie's first book, Happy Not Perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1anr_0acUYAkd00
Beautiful: Georgia Toffolo, 26, put on a leggy display in a high neck pastel dress at a star-studded book launch in London on Tuesday night

The reality star wore nude pointed high heels which highlighted her toned legs and paired them with a matching padded leather bag.

She joined other famous faces, including a royal appearance from new mother Princess Eugenie, 31, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 35.

The couple welcomed their first child August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on February 9 at the Portland Hospital in London.

Eugenie wore an all black dress with tassels at the bottom and covered up with a green satin jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eq9T7_0acUYAkd00
Glam: The reality star wore nude pointed high heels which highlighted her toned legs and paired them with a matching padded leather bag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UD5R_0acUYAkd00
Chic: The Made In Chelsea star posed up a storm in the stunning long sleeve mini dress which had pink feather cuffs

The new father cut a more casual figure, wearing a white shirt with a blue jumper over the top and a black jacket.

He also donned a pair of jeans and some blue lace up trainers.

Model Suki Waterhouse, 28, also attended the glitzy event with her sister Immy, and both wore casual chic outfits for the outing.

Suki, who is currently dating actor Robert Pattinson, 35, and is Poppy's best friend and business partner, flashed her washboard abs in a beige crop top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cM88e_0acUYAkd00
Royal guests: Georgia joined other famous faces, including a royal appearance from new mother Princess Eugenie, 31, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 35
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOpVZ_0acUYAkd00
Parents night out: Eugenie wore an all black with tassels at the bottom and covered up with a green satin jacket and Jack cut a more casual figure in jeans and some trainers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FICd_0acUYAkd00
Family night out: Model Suki Waterhouse, 28, (pictured with sister Immy and Poppy Jamie) also attended the glitzy event with her sister Immy, who both wore casual chic outfits for the outing

She wore a pair of wide leg blue jeans, belted at the waist, and covered up with a floor-length beige trench.

To finish off the look she wore a pair of black and white pointed heels and draped a Christian Dior handbag, retailing at £3,600, over her arm.

Her sister opted for a more casual look, wearing a pair of green striped corduroy trousers, a long-sleeve jumper and a pair of Nike Air Force 1s.

The outing comes amid rumours that Suki and Robert have 'discussed' getting engaged, although they are said to not be planning on walking down the aisle just yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTvL5_0acUYAkd00
Cheeky: Suki, who is currently dating actor Robert Pattinson, 35, flashed her washboard abs in a beige crop top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dY3A1_0acUYAkd00
Designer: To finish off the look, Suki wore a pair of black and white pointed heels and draped a Christian Dior handbag, retailing at £3,600, over her arm

The pair posed for pictures with the author Poppy Jamie, 30, who wore a patterned beige suit.

She accessorised the V-neck co-ord with a pair of white pointed-toe heels.

Writer and model Jack Guinness, 38, was also snapped at the luxury event, wearing a dapper tweed suit with a burgundy tie.

Actor and fiction writer Sebastian De Souza, who played Matty in the third generation of hit Channel 4 series Skins, was spotted at the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjS0M_0acUYAkd00
Suave: Writer and model Jack Guinness, 38, was also snapped at the luxury event, wearing a dapper tweed suit with a burgundy tie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAum2_0acUYAkd00
Happy: Actor and fiction writer Sebastian De Souza, who played Matty in the third generation of hit Channel 4 series Skins, also attended the event

The 28-year-old, who also hosts the History of the Future podcast, beamed from ear to ear as he posed for pictures with Jamie wearing an all black outfit.

Actress Pom Klementieff, 35, who plays Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy, also turned up the star-studded event, donning a matching pink trouser and jacket look.

Other people in the industry, including actress Margo Stilley, 38, and 36-year-old entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid showed up to support Poppy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWc2O_0acUYAkd00
Edgy: Actress Pom Klementieff, 35, who plays Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy, also turned up the star-studded event, donning a matching pink trouser and jacket look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hlk73_0acUYAkd00
Networking: Other people in the industry, including actress Margo Stilley, 38, (pictured) and 36-year-old entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid attended the event

The group were all attending the launch of Poppy's book - a guide to the challenges of mental health and teaching other how to overcome their anxieties.

The author is also a British entrepreneur and former television presenter. In 2016, she launched an accessories brand Pop & Suki, with her best friend Suki Waterhouse.

Poppy also launched an app, named Happy Not Perfect in 2017, which focuses on improving mental health and positive wellbeing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLdnD_0acUYAkd00
Businesswomen: Poppy was pictured with various book launch guests, including fellow 36-year-old entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid (pictured)
