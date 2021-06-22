Cancel
POTUS

Who is Steven Crowder’s dad?

By Patrizia Rizzo
 15 days ago
CONSERVATIVE commentator Steven Crowder is the host of Louder with Crowder on YouTube.

His father, Darrin Crowder produces his political podcast.

Steven Crowder and his father Darrin Crowder

Who is Steven Crowder's dad?

Steven Crowder is the son of Darrin Crowder, a producer and actor.

Darrin is best known for productions such as Bend & Break, and Atom TV.

The fans of Crowder’s podcast refer to Darrin as “Papa Crowder” as he makes frequent appearances on the show.

Crowder dedicated Darrin a post on Father’s Day and shared a photo of the two of them, captioned: “You may know him as ‘creepy Joe Biden’ or ‘Papa Crowder’. I just know him as ‘dad’.

Darrin is a producer for Crowder's YouTube show Credit: CrowderBits/YouTube

“In these insane times, and in an attempt to imbue some meaning into this Hallmark holiday, I think it’s important to remember that all change starts with dads. More importantly, dads in the home.”

Who is Steven Crowder?

Steven Crowder is an American-Canadian conservative political commentator, media host, and comedian.

He is also a former contributor at Fox News.

Crowder is best known for his recurring segment on his podcast called "Change My Mind.”

He has faced backlash over his YouTube channel various times and was kicked out from the YouTube Partner program for a year, meaning he could not monetize his videos.

Crowder used to be a contributor at Fox News but now manages his own podcast on YouTube Credit: louderwithcrowder/Instagram

His account was then reinstated in 2020.

Crowder is married to Hilary Crowder, an interior decorator, and previous sales manager.

Most read in Celebrity

What is Steven Crowder’s net worth?

Crowder is estimated to be worth $3million.

His YouTube channel was reportedly earning him $80,000 a month with ad and viewership revenue.

