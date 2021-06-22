Final Version: McLean’s Selections for Churchill Downs on Thursday, June 24

(Statistics Will Be Updated After Wednesday at Indy Grand) 1st: 3/1-8-4-7-6/5-2…The first “Key Play of the Day” will come in the ole’ lid-lifter in the twilight billing at the “big oval” in Louisville. Our Musical Moment (3) is 6-5 odds in the ML, according to my great friends over at Brisnet.com. And, this 5YO mare should be the PT favorite, as well. But there are good reasons to still play this one, if the odds stay at 4-5 or above. This one has put up a 9-3-2 record in the first 28 career races, and will drop to the near bargain-bin here. Will be offered up for the $8,000 price tag. Last time this low, this one was third at Houston back in March. Since joining this barn? Has run three times, with a win and two seconds. Has a win over this track two starts ago and against much tougher than these. Switches to the barn’s go-to rider and the barn wins with .26% of those returning as a beaten favorite. Adds up for me. I bet the 3 to win/place and then key the 3 over/under the 1-8-4-7-6 in the exactas.