The Little Room (Stylized Diorama)

By fdfxd2
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey guys! I'm here with my most recent stylized piece, this time around, a diorama scene! I'm presenting you with my personal take on the amazing concept by Maeve B's "Little Room". This was done as my final assignment for the intermediate term at Think Tank Online and it was a great learning experience! I used Maya for all the modeling and UVs, Zbrush for sculpting, Substance Designer, Painter and Photoshop for the textures and Unreal Engine 4 for the Renders and VFX. I'm happy to finally call it done and to start moving on to my next project. Hope you guys like the result, check out my artstation for more shots! And stay tuned for more stylized scenes and props. Cheers!

#Diorama#Unreal Engine 4#Vfx
