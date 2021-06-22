Carl Nassib's Experience Coming Out Is Very Different From NFL Players Before Him

Cancel
Carl Nassib has made history as the first active NFL player to announce that he is gay. On Monday, the 28-year-old defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders came out in a video shared on his Instagram page. His team published a statement supporting for him, marking what many hope to be a shift toward more acceptance and inclusiveness in not only the National Football League, but in the wider world of professional sports.

thepioneeronline.com

Las Vegas Raider’s Carl Nassib coming out as gay and LGBTQ+ representation in the NFL

Las Vegas Raider’s defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay in a video shared to his Instagram profile on June 21 which shifted the culture of the NFL. Nassib is the NFL’s first active player to come out publicly but is one of a few who have come out as part of the LGBTQ+ community within the college and professional football world.
Chicago, ILJanesville Gazette

Paul Sullivan: From Carl Nassib coming out to Becky Hammon being a finalist for an NBA head coaching vacancy, our sports world is ever-changing. And that’s a good thing.

CHICAGO — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was legally searched without cause Monday, while Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez was unilaterally penalized for a midgame brain freeze. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active openly gay NFL player, pride flags flew over Wrigley Field and...
RaiderMaven

Raiders Carl Nassib Becomes First Openly Gay NFL Player

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has made history by becoming the first openly gay active NFL player. Nassib made the announcement of being gay on his personal Instagram page. During the process, he made history by becoming the first openly active gay NFL player. In the same announcement,...
arcamax.com

S.E. Cupp: Carl Nassib just saved someone’s life: Why it matters that the first active NFL player just came out as gay

My best friend James reminds me every year of the day he came out to me. It was in November of 2006. It wasn’t a shock to me — we’d known each other for nearly 10 years by that point, through college and our early 20s, when all the good stuff happens — but it was, to this day, one of the most humbling and special moments of both of our lives. I was and still am so honored that he trusted me with that incredibly personal revelation, and I know he’s grateful I was there to be the first to receive it. As a result, we could finally go to gay clubs unironically and shedding the pretense that he “just wanted to see what they were like.”
NFLYardbarker

Chris Woodward and Kyle Gibson reflect on NFL’s Carl Nassib’s decision to come out

Yesterday, history hit the sports world. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay. Nassib becomes the first player in any of the big four leagues (MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA) to be an active player and a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Over the weekend, I asked a few Rangers players and coaches what would happen if a teammate came out, and the responses were positive. None of them ever experienced that moment, but each would welcome that teammate. The amount of support Nassib received throughout the sports world was certainly notable, especially from his own Raiders teammates.
NFLThe Day

By coming out, Carl Nassib is saving lives

My best friend James reminds me every year of the day he came out to me. It was in November of 2006. It wasn’t a shock to me — we’d known each other for nearly 10 years by that point, through college and our early 20s, when all the good stuff happens — but it was, to this day, one of the most humbling and special moments of both of our lives. I was and still am so honored that he trusted me with that incredibly personal revelation, and I know he’s grateful I was there to be the first to receive it. As a result, we could finally go to gay clubs unironically and shedding the pretense that he “just wanted to see what they were like.”
StreetInsider.com

NFL: Brands could flock to Nassib after historic coming out announcement

FILE PHOTO: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib celebrates at the end of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, U.S. November 8, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week...
NFLdaytimeconfidential.com

Joy Behar Makes "Penetration in The End Zone" Joke About NFL's Carl Nassib

Joy Behar has landed in hot water after recent remarks she made on The View involving Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib. Nassib came out as being gay, becoming the first active player in the NFL to do so. Nassib made the reveal on Tuesday via Instagram. During a...

