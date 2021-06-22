Cancel
As Senate convenes hearing, more than 300 faith leaders declare support for DC statehood

By Jack Jenkins 
Washington Post
 15 days ago

WASHINGTON (RNS) — More than 300 faith leaders and heads of prominent religious organizations signed a letter sent to Senate leadership on Tuesday (June 22) backing the call to make Washington, D.C., a state, adding religious support to the growing Democratic-led effort. “As clergy and faith leaders from across our...

