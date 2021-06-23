‘From Busch Light to bougie’: Fulfilling lifelong dream, Davenport twins open their first bar

Since their first busboy jobs at 16, Skip Fisher and Dereck Fisher, twin brothers and co-owners of the R Bar, knew they were going to stay in the restaurant business “forever.”

Skip said buying the R Bar in early June completed one of their biggest life goals.

“One of our dreams together was to have our own bar by 50, and we turned 50 in December,” Skip said.

Now that the brothers have had their chance to implement their vision, the R Bar, located at 4907 Utica Ridge Road in Davenport, is hosting a grand opening with live music on the evenings of June 25 and 26.

The bar highlights the brothers’ deep knowledge behind the drinks.

“Dereck and I like to tell you what you're having as opposed to, ‘Why are you spending $20 on this drink?’ and you have no idea why,” Skip said. “It's nice to know a little bit of history about either the bottle of wine, the bottle of tequila, the bottle of bourbon. The more you know, the happier people are to have a drink and try it too.”

Dereck's self-taught expertise is in wine, while Skip specializes in tequila and bourbon. The twins are planning to rename the bar Cask Brothers in the near future because ancient oak is their collective specialty across wine and liquor.

Dereck and Skip said their past managers and mentors, most from restaurants and businesses in the Quad-Cities, influence the way they conduct their business.

“From all the managers that you just take a little piece of everyone that you work with,” Skip said. “It's definitely a piece of every restaurant you ever work at still hangs on with you.”

The brothers relied on these connections to other small businesses in the Quad-Cities to source funding for their bar.

“For the last four years we've actively been trying to buy it by chatting with friends of ours that are in the biz, friends of ours and can back us with a little bit of funds,” Skip said. “The number finally came when the previous owner was just ready to dial down and concentrate more on his other local businesses.”

Dereck served as the R Bar’s first manager and bartender under the first owner when it opened seven years ago. He left the restaurant after a few years to pursue other opportunities.

“I always wanted to be back in this bar and own this bar,” Dereck said. “It just finally happened to where [Skip] could leave his job. I'm staying at my current job, but we can own it and run it. It's always been on the plate that we always wanted to buy this bar.”

Madilyn Fisher, Skip's niece and Dereck's daughter, said that she grew up watching her father and uncle work their way through the restaurant business to achieve their dream.

“Finally it is coming together with all of that knowledge and just creating a really great space to gather with friends is really such a testament to their hard work and dedication and passion for what they do,” Madilyn said.

Dereck said that their passion will be present in every decision that the brothers make for their business.

“We want people to see that when you know we're behind the bar, so is passion,” Dereck said. “We are not just going to hire bartenders, we are going to hire people that are passionate about the same things we are."

With their years of expertise in the local restaurant industry, the Fisher brothers aim to create a bar that serves all residents in the Quad-Cities.

“Our tagline, our first T-shirt, is going to say ‘from Busch Light to bougie’ because everyone in the Quad-Cities fits into that category,” Skip said. “Sometimes when you go and you think wine bar, it feels a little too snooty. We're trying to make this way more comfortable.”

Along with a new joint venture, Dereck said this is the first time the brothers are co-bartending, so it will be “different behind the bar.”

“It's easier to do it with your twin brother who's one of your best friends, and it's easy because he and I can stand here if we get busy and just know where to go and what to do because of our life in the business,” Skip said. “We know how to take care of people without even communicating with each other.”

At this week's grand opening, Dereck and Skip said they hope to meet new customers and grow their own community within the Quad-Cities.

“When you sit at our bar, you’re almost like family,” Skip said. “We’ll know your name when you walk in, your drink will be there ready to go for you. If we don’t know you, we will introduce ourselves.”