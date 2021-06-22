PLASMAworlds is LIVE NOW on kickstarter.

Renegade Game Studios has launched the Kickstarter for the first wave of the third phase of content for Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid. I am very excited. We already know a bit about Rangers United and some of the other goodies, but let’s just go over them again really quick. Rangers United is the big box expansion and comes with 3 new location boards, 2 Megazords, 7 Rangers (the Omega Rangers, the 3 core Beast Morphers Rangers, and Ellarien the Violet Solar Ranger), 7 Zords, 12 Tronix from Beast Morphers, 3 Monsters (Darkonda from In Space and Blaze and Roxy from Beast Morphers), 1 Nemesis (Dayne from the comics), and 1 Boss (Kiya the Omega Blue Ranger gone rogue). I’m a little sad that we won’t see Kiya as a good guy in this expansion, but I am excited to see Dayne in the game.