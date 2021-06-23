Napa and Sonoma Are Open Again: The Top New Destinations for Tastings, Dining and Wellness

A year ago, Napa and Sonoma were offering only a limited flight of al fresco experiences for visitors; after all, out-of-town leisure travel was officially discouraged by many authorities, including Marin County. This summer, new releases in Wine Country include indoor and outdoor dining, spa and wellness programs, transformed lodgings, and of course, new tasting rooms. Before you go, check with the relevant visitor’s bureau for any new restrictions, and lift a toast to the return of safe travel.