Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Napa, CA

Napa and Sonoma Are Open Again: The Top New Destinations for Tastings, Dining and Wellness

By Jeanne Cooper
marinmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, Napa and Sonoma were offering only a limited flight of al fresco experiences for visitors; after all, out-of-town leisure travel was officially discouraged by many authorities, including Marin County. This summer, new releases in Wine Country include indoor and outdoor dining, spa and wellness programs, transformed lodgings, and of course, new tasting rooms. Before you go, check with the relevant visitor’s bureau for any new restrictions, and lift a toast to the return of safe travel.

marinmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Sonoma, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Sonoma, CA
Marin County, CA
Lifestyle
Napa, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Benicia, CA
Sonoma, CA
Lifestyle
Napa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Napa, CA
County
Marin County, CA
City
Calistoga, CA
City
Healdsburg, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#Wine Tasting#Ice Wine#Wine And Food Pairing#Wine Bar#Food Drink#Wine Country#Zoom#Picobar#Mexican#Bardessono Hotel Spa#Sangiacomo Home Ranch#Dine Reserve#Beacon#Taub Family Outpost#Wit#New Tree Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' conservatorship, explained

The legal controversy surrounding Britney Spears is no secret. The pop star is fighting for changes to her court-appointed conservatorship, which has controlled her career and finances since 2008. Last month, Britney, 39, publicly addressed the court for the first time, calling the conservatorship abusive while demanding an end to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy