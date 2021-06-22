Americana Kingpin Greets a New Day on Tim Easton’s You Don’t Really Know Me

On You Don’t Really Know Me (Black Mesa Records) — an admirably taciturn 10-song disc that clocks in at the length an album ought to and coming in August to a record store near you — Tim Easton sings, “Nobody wants to wake up angry. Nobody wants to go to bed insane.” A longtime force on the singer-songwriter scene, he would know. He’s been there, done that, and got the ripped-up T-shirt. With this extraordinary new offering, he turns his gaze inward, and faces a platoon of demons as he blurs the lines between folk, blues, and workingman’s rock & roll, as is his wont; in so doing he finds the nice handful of peace and hard-bitten wisdom we all seek.