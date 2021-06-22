Cancel
El Paso, TX

New Special Metallica Tribute & An Outlaw Out On the Loose Sunday

By Daniel Paulus
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every Sunday night, 10 to midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you 2 hours of the latest national releases & shining the spotlight on local artists: Q Connected. This week, we're gonna hear a special Metallica tribute from Juanes, the Latin pop artist from South America who will be making an appearance on The Metallica Blacklist, releasing September 10th. Over 50 artists from all different kinds of musical backgrounds, cultures & continents... each contributing a unique version of their favorite song from The Black Album & you'll hear a special cover of "Enter Sandman" by Juanes this Sunday.

95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

