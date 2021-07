Actor Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade have been wearing iconic looks for years — their 2019 Met Gala and Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party appearances are proof. The couple is known for being able to match in outfits together and individually, their ensembles are always ready for the cameras too. (Union and Wade both made the coveted Vanity Fair Best Dressed List in 2019.) Most recently, the two showed off just how in sync their style is. Union and Wade both wore matching gray outfits while attending a soirée together. The couple evidently decided to put comfort first and wore coordinating cozy yet polished pieces.