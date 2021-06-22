Britney Spears to speak to LA court on Wednesday. What will she say about her 13-year conservatorship?
Pop star Britney Spears is expected to speak before a judge at LA County probate court on Wednesday — for the first time in her 13-year conservatorship. She will likely appear via Zoom, but that won’t stop her fans from swarming the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown LA. Spears’ life has been controlled by her father and a cast of lawyers following a public mental health crisis in 2007 and 2008. On Wednesday, her followers hope to hear her side of the story.www.kcrw.com