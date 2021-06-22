Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears to speak to LA court on Wednesday. What will she say about her 13-year conservatorship?

By Kathryn Barnes
kcrw.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop star Britney Spears is expected to speak before a judge at LA County probate court on Wednesday — for the first time in her 13-year conservatorship. She will likely appear via Zoom, but that won’t stop her fans from swarming the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown LA. Spears’ life has been controlled by her father and a cast of lawyers following a public mental health crisis in 2007 and 2008. On Wednesday, her followers hope to hear her side of the story.

www.kcrw.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#Conservatorship#Mental Health#Los Angeles Magazine#Californians#New York Times#Remote Audio Attendance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Here Are All The Shocking Things Britney Spears Revealed In Court

After years of speculation about Britney Spears' well-being, #FreeBritney supporters and fans finally heard from the 39-year-old pop star herself on Wednesday when she asked to be freed from her long-running conservatorship. Speaking to a Los Angeles judge via a virtual court appearance, Spears asked for an end to the...
CelebritiesPosted by
American Songwriter

Courtney Love Shares Tearful Cover of Britney Spears’ “Lucky”

Courtney Love was moved to tears performing Britney Spears ballad “Lucky.” Part of Love’s ongoing Instagram covers series, the song, written by Max Martin, Rami Yacoub and Alexander Kronlund, appeared on Spears’ second album Oops!… I Did it Again in 2000, and was one the Hole frontwoman wanted to take on to show her support for the pop singer, who is currently battling end her conservatorship.
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns

Britney Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph has resigned, amid increased calls for the singer to be released from the conservatorship she has been bound by for the last thirteen years. According to Deadline, Rudolph – who has managed Spears since the mid-90s, with just a couple of breaks along the...
CelebritiesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Britney Spears' lawyer quits

Britney Spears' lawyer has resigned. The 'Lucky' singer has been represented by court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham for the last 13 years but he has now filed documents stating he wants to be removed from his position as soon as the judge will allow him, and his resignation will take effect once the 39-year-old pop star has new counsel.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Press

Iggy Azalea explains why she spoke up about Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea has supported Britney Spears because she'd want her friends to "back [her] up" in the same situation. The 31-year-old star recently backed the 'Toxic' hitmaker over the claims she made last week about her conservatorship being "abusive" and admitted she "personally witnessed" some of the behavior Britney detailed in her bombshell testimony.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Lynne Spears’ Friend Speaks Up On Her Behalf, Says She’s Been Trying To Help Britney All Along

Britney Spears‘ conservatorship battle is turning into a he said, she said, they said situation. The pop star’s heartbreaking testimony was the peak of the #FreeBritney movement, when so many fears and concerns about her conservatorship were proved valid. Since then, everyone and their mother has weighed in on the situation. Her friends have spoken up in support; peers and fans alike have spoken up to advocate for her freedom; and her family has rushed to point fingers and deflect blame.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Britney Spears’ Dad Has More & More Stars Coming Out to Confirm His Behavior

In the late hours of June 30, the world learned that Britney Spears’ November 2020 request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator was denied by Judge Brenda Penny, according to CNN. This latest chapter in the pop star’s fight to regain her autonomy over her body and career comes after her brave testimony on June 23, where she detailed the trauma she’s endured under her conservatorship. After the ruling was announced, however, former collaborator Iggy Azalea took to Twitter to make more claims that seemingly indicated just how abusive Jamie Spears has allegedly been as his daughter’s co-conservator.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Slams Jamie Spears Following Britney Spears Taking The Stand In Court; Says Jamie “Has A Death Grip On Britney’s Life”

Andy Cohen’s career is based around his love of pop-culture and Britney Jean Spears is a pop-princess icon he’s adored for years. Her tale of fame and fortune might seem great from the outside, but it isn’t a pleasant view from where she sits. Britney has been in the limelight since childhood and signed an […] The post Andy Cohen Slams Jamie Spears Following Britney Spears Taking The Stand In Court; Says Jamie “Has A Death Grip On Britney’s Life” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Public Support of Christina Aguilera for Britney Spears

The public support of singer Christina Aguilera for Britney Spears as she fights against her conservatorship came through loud and clear on Aguilera’s Twitter feed. Christina Aguilera has spoken out in support of fellow pop icon and former “Mickey Mouse Club” co-star Britney Spears following her explosive testimony against her conservatorship last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy