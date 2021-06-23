Adult Swim Put the Full Season 5 Premiere of 'Rick and Morty' on YouTube
Adult Swim just put the full, uncensored season premiere of Rick and Morty on YouTube for free and we couldn't be happier. Finally, something to look forward to when we're too stoned to sleep and need something dumb and hilarious to watch. If you're a fan, then you've probably been wondering about what direction the animated sitcom will take us in after a pretty self-aware season 4 that had a good time dunking on the show's toxic fanbase. Well, wonder no more, because the new season is here. We can't wait for the memes.