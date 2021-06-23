Adult Swim Put the Full Season 5 Premiere of 'Rick and Morty' on YouTube

Rick and Morty teases a Smith Family hunting with the opening for Episode 2 of the fifth season! The much anticipated fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series has finally returned, and the first episode of the new season was already a huge hit with fans. One of the bigger surprises, however, was that the premiere did not seem to follow up on many of the huge developments from the fourth season's finale. Although Space Beth's arrival seemed to imply a new status quo was in place, it seems we'll be seeing the impact of that soon enough.