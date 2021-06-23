Cancel
Adult Swim Put the Full Season 5 Premiere of 'Rick and Morty' on YouTube

By sloth_admin
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

- Vote - Adult Swim just put the full, uncensored season premiere of Rick and Morty on YouTube for free and we couldn't be happier. Finally, something to look forward to when we're too stoned to sleep and need something dumb and hilarious to watch. If you're a fan, then you've probably been wondering about what direction the animated sitcom will take us in after a pretty self-aware season 4 that had a good time dunking on the show's toxic fanbase. Well, wonder no more, because the new season is here. We can't wait for the memes.

cheezburger.com
Post
Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date, And Time Explained!

Happy News to the fans of anime series who are keenly waiting to watch the 2nd episode of the 5th season of “Rick And Morty”. The second episode is finally out and most of you want to know the complete details of this episode. So don’t worry readers we are present here with the complete information of the 2nd episode of the 5th season of Rick and Morty such as Time, Release Date, How to Watch, and of course Recap. This series is created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon and developed by Adult Swim and this series is a top-rated animated series.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Rick and Morty season 5 trailer shows off the new episode's big concept

Even by Rick and Morty standards, something is seriously amiss in the new trailer for season five's next episode. What begins with a Mr. Poopybutthole-like figure being chased through the Sanchez household – though hopefully not to "completion" – ends with Rick driving to an unknown location and revealing one of his new harebrained schemes.
TV SeriesDecider

Where Do ‘Rick and Morty’ Live?

Between breaking down Asimov’s Three Laws of Robotics and creating enough decoy families to cause fans to question everything, Rick and Morty‘s latest episode raised a great, unanswered question. It’s been five seasons now, and we still have no idea where we are in the continental United States. So where do Rick and Morty live?
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Geek Interview: Rick and Morty’s James Siciliano & Scott Marder Talk Global Season 5 Premiere & Tease New Characters

Characterisation is a core element of storytelling, and it’s a powerful one at that. When crafted with great finesse and thought, characters are capable of winning over the hearts of viewers and making them root for them – even if their actions go against the conventional code of morality, ethics, or the like. Throw in well-developed backstory reveals and moments of growth (or even regression, in some cases), and this layered complexity further fuels their appeal.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Adult Swim Releases 'Totoro'-Themed 'Rick and Morty' Claymation

Adding to the playful Rick and Morty shorts we have already seen, Adult Swim France recently released a claymation clip featuring the titular duo. The short promotional visual for Adult Swim takes on My Neighbor Totoro with characters from the beloved Studio Ghibli film. The short starts with Morty and his sister Summer riding the Catbus before they are stopped by Totoro sporting Rick’s hairstyle. The group gathers around as “ADULT SWIM” rises from out of the ground.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Season 5 Teases A Smith Family Hunting in Episode 2 Opening

Rick and Morty teases a Smith Family hunting with the opening for Episode 2 of the fifth season! The much anticipated fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series has finally returned, and the first episode of the new season was already a huge hit with fans. One of the bigger surprises, however, was that the premiere did not seem to follow up on many of the huge developments from the fourth season's finale. Although Space Beth's arrival seemed to imply a new status quo was in place, it seems we'll be seeing the impact of that soon enough.
TV SeriesCollider

'Rick and Morty' Season 5 Episode 2 Recap: Attack of the Clones

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Rick and Morty, Season 5, Episode 2, "Mortiplicity."]. Well, there goes any hope for actual change in Rick and Morty, at least not the kind teased in the great premiere episode. When last we left the Smiths, no one wanted anything to do...
TV SeriesInverse

Rick and Morty Season 5 decoy episode has a secret hiding in plain sight

When squid aliens burst into Smith family breakfast on Rick and Morty and kill every major character, you know that Season 5’s “Mortyplicity” is going to be pretty mind-blowing. What ensues is a stunning mise en abyme with over-the-top violence in a Russian Nesting Doll storyline that theoretically never ends.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2’s ending has fans questioning who’s left alive

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 2 is an abrupt reminder from the Adult Swim show to not get too attached to its cast of characters. Rick has repeatedly told Morty — and, by extension, the viewers — that the vastness of the universe and its various dimensions render his existence pointless. However, that has never been articulated more thoroughly than in ‘Mortiplicity,’ in which viewers are left unsure of which Rick, Morty, Summer, Beth, and Jerry are left alive.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: Rick and Morty “Mortyplicity”

Somebody is hunting down Rick and the Smith family. Thankfully, they only knocked off one of Rick’s decoy families that he stationed throughout the country. As the family attempts to hunt down other versions of themselves, they soon discover that they, too, were decoys. On and on, decoys continue to...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Is Rick and Morty season 5 coming to Netflix?

The interdimensional misadventures of Rick and Morty have returned to the small screen for a brand new set of episodes, and many people out there are curious if Rick and Morty’s season 5 chapters will portal over to Netflix at some point in this timeline’s future. There is absolutely no...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Rick and Morty' Season 5 Episode Finds Dozens of Ricks and Mortys Dying

Rick and Morty took its premises of alternate realities and clones to the extreme on Sunday night in Season 5, Episode 2 — "Mortyplicity." The episode is a mess of violent double-crosses as "decoy" versions of the Smith-Sanchez family foil each others' plots at every turn. Warning: there are spoilers for the latest episode of Rick and Morty ahead!

Comments / 0

