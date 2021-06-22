Cancel
POTUS

See Brad Pitt as a ‘humble, sweet’ 21-year-old at McDonald’s with friends in never-before-seen photo snapped before fame

By Jessica Finn
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4uD8_0acUT5Jc00

A 21-year-old, smiling Brad Pitt was photographed with friends in a never-before-seen photo well before he became a household name.

The snap, obtained exclusively by The Sun and taken approximately 35-years-ago, shows Brad, now 57, on the cusp of stardom, hanging out alongside friends at a McDonald’s in Studio City, California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xb2EU_0acUT5Jc00
A never before seen photo of a pre-fame Brad Pitt at 21-years-old has emerged Credit: Courtesy Kelly Hyman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3le4IH_0acUT5Jc00
Brad, now 57, was just making his way in the business at 21 Credit: Getty

In the photo is Shalane McCall, who played Brad’s girlfriend on the soap opera Dallas at the time, and thier mutual friend, actress turned lawyer, Kelly Hyman.

Kelly exclusively told The Sun what Brad was like when he was trying to make his big break in Hollywood.

“This photo was taken around 1986, 87. We were going to an Alphy’s Soda Pop event.

"There was a news newscast that was doing an interview with Brad Pitt. They were there from Missouri, and we went to the McDonald’s to get a coke before going into the event.”

Kelly described Brad as “just a really nice guy from Missouri. He was also very humble. I remember saying ‘That’s great they’re doing a story on you.’”

Kelly said she would run into Brad at auditions as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxIR_0acUT5Jc00
Brad found fame in Hollywood along a slew of fellow stars in the 80s Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPM0o_0acUT5Jc00
The now 56-year-old has enjoyed an illustrious career in Hollywood Credit: Getty

“He was just Shalane McCall’s boyfriend on the show [Dallas], and he was just a really nice guy and he became this huge star, which is great because he actually a really nice guy.

"He wasn’t pretentious. As they say you come out who you are – and he was just a nice guy from Missouri who was an actor.”

Kelly didn't recall if Brad had a girlfriend at the time, but in the following years he would go on to date a string of high-profile Hollywood women.

Sinitta began dating Brad Pitt two years after the photo was taken- in 1988 - and they went on to enjoy a two-year relationship.

According to the X Factor regular, 52, Brad got his agent to call hers after spotting her on TV - and it went from there, with the pair even attending the 1988 Smash Hits Poll Winners Party together.

After his romance with Sinitta broke down, Brad went on to enjoy a fling with Mike Tyson's ex wife Robin Givens, 55, shortly after their break-up.

Early in 1989, Brad enjoyed a fling with Christina Applegate, with the pair even attending the MTV VMAs together - albeit, briefly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lluVJ_0acUT5Jc00
Brad would date Sinitta a couple of years after the photo was taken Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45rZq8_0acUT5Jc00
Brad would go on to date Christina Applegate Credit: Getty

One of Brad's most high profile relationships began a decade later when he started dating Friends star Jennifer Aniston, after meeting on a blind date set up by their agents.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Emmy Awards in 1999, before confirming they were engaged later that year - by jumping on stage at a Sting concert to show off Jen's ring.

However, much to the shock of their fans around the world, the pair split in 2005 amid claims Brad had grown close to Angelina Jolie while filming their hit Mr and Mrs Smith.

Brad always denied he cheated with Angelina.

Following a string of affair rumours, Brad and Angelina's romance was eventually confirmed in April 2005 when they were spotted on holiday in Kenya with her adopted son Maddox - three months after he and Jen announced their divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIotS_0acUT5Jc00
One of Brad's most high profile relationships was with Jennifer Aniston Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewJ83_0acUT5Jc00
Brad would go on to marry Angelina Jolie in 2014 Credit: Getty

The photos left Jen heartbroken and she told Vanity Fair afterwards: "The world was shocked, and I was shocked."

Kelly, however, did not stay in the business like Brad.

While she was in the Hollywood orb, she ran in the same circles as 80s sensations including the two Coreys, Shannon Doherty, Nicole Eggert, Ricky Schroeder, Alyssa Milano, Kristy Swanson, before she decided to quit acting at the age of 30.

Most read in Entertainment

She made the dramatic career change from a soap star playing Loretta on “The Young & The Restless” to a legal analyst and political strategist.

She has written a book, Build Back Better.

In the book, out June 22nd, Kelly takes a closer look at Biden's first 100 days in office, comparing his campaign promises to his track record as POTUS on issues ranging from Covid19 to the environment and guns.

