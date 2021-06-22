Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Major Latino advocacy organization files lawsuit to strike down new Texas voting restrictions

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 15 days ago

DALLAS — The League of United Latin American Citizens and Voto Latino filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block a new state law that aims to limit where Texans can claim residency to register to vote. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Austin, alleges that the law “interferes with...

lmtribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Texas#Voter Registration#House Of Representatives#Texans#District Court#Democrats#Republican#Texas Lulac State#Lulac#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
krwg.org

Abbott And Texas Republicans Resume Efforts To Pass Voting Restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is reviving the GOP’s thwarted efforts to pass new voting laws in America’s biggest red state. His announcement Wednesday comes after Democrats temporarily derailed a restrictive bill with a late-night walkout in the state Capitol in May. The two-term governor made new election laws one of nearly a dozen items he is instructing lawmakers to revisit over the next 30 days in a special session that begins Thursday. The GOP’s overwhelming majority in the Texas Capitol means an elections bill will probably pass. But Democrats have vowed to fight and have not ruled out breaking quorum again.
Georgia StatePosted by
Forbes

Judge Strikes Down Challenge To New Georgia Voting Restrictions

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request to block new Georgia voting restrictions from being enforced, delivering a major blow to voting rights advocates in the first court ruling concerning the Georgia law. Key Facts. Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Boulee noted the case was brought months after...
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Black Activists Applaud Supreme Court Ruling For Voter Integrity

Affirming a major safeguard for voter integrity, the U.S. Supreme Court today upheld an Arizona ban on “ballot harvesting.” Members of the Project 21 black leadership network said this decision, coupled with the recent defeat of pro-harvesting legislation in the U.S. Senate, represents a decisive blow against the infamous election practice. “Today the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of state legislatures to adopt voter integrity measures offering all voters an equal opportunity to vote,” said Project 21 Co-Chairman Horace Cooper. “There is a huge difference between partisan advantage and racial advantage. Thankfully, the Court pushed away the progressive theory that courts should constitutionalize partisan electioneering rules by treating them as if they are racial ones. To do otherwise would invite the federal courts to completely take over all aspects of elections: redistricting, voting hours, polling sites and registration – all of which our Founders opposed.”
Charleston, WVTheInterMountain.com

Lawsuit sees new filings

CHARLESTON — Attorneys for an 11-year-old Harrison County transgender girl doubled down on their call for an injunction of a new law prohibiting transgender girls from playing girls and women’s sports, while the West Virginia Board of Education filed a motion for the case to be dismissed. In a filing...
Congress & Courtsabc11.com

Supreme Court upholds Arizona restrictions in major voting rights case

A divided US Supreme Court on Thursday upheld two Republican-backed Arizona voting restrictions, rejecting claims that they discriminate against minority voters and imposing new limits on the landmark Voting Rights Act. The 6-to-3 decision, breaking along ideological lines, overturned a lower court ruling to uphold Arizona's policy of invalidating ballots...
Sutherland Springs, TXfox7austin.com

Texas Supreme Court strikes down lawsuits against gun retailer over 2017 church mass shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court dismissed four lawsuits filed by survivors and the families of those killed during a 2017 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, ruling Friday that the retailer who sold the rifle conducted the required background check on a dishonorably discharged Air Force member who later used it to gun down 26 people.
Georgia StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Justice Department files lawsuit against the State of Georgia to stop racially discriminatory provisions of new voting law

ATLANTA – The U.S. Justice Department announced today that it filed a lawsuit against the State of Georgia, the Georgia Secretary of State, and the Georgia State Election Board over recent voting procedures adopted by Georgia Senate Bill 202, which was signed into law in March 2021. The United States’ complaint challenges provisions of Senate Bill 202 under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
Georgia StateNPR

DOJ Says Georgia's New Voting Law Restricts The Black Vote

The U.S. Department of Justice has taken a big step back to push back against new state-level voting restrictions. Yesterday, the department announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over the controversial voting law it enacted in March. The DOJ says the discriminatory effect of Georgia's law, particularly on Black voters, was known to Republican lawmakers who nonetheless pushed for its passage. Georgia Public Broadcasting Stephen Fowler is here to tell us more. Hi, Stephen.
ElectionsPosted by
KFI AM 640

DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Georgia Over Voting Law

“We are scrutinizing new laws that seek to curb voter access and where we see violations, we will act. And in keeping with that promise, we are suing the state of Georgia” Garland said. The AG accused state officials of enacting the voting restrictions legislation of denying Black voters their...
Texas StateDallas News

Texas House Democrats file lawsuit to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott’s veto that defunds the Legislature

Texas House Democrats are asking the state’s Supreme Court to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott’s veto of a budget provision that funds the Legislature. The suit, filed Friday morning, argues that Abbott’s veto, which will lead to about 2,000 legislative staffers not being paid for two years, is unconstitutional because it violates the separation of powers clauses outlined in the Texas Constitution. The Texas House members were joined in the suit by legislative staffers, the Texas AFL-CIO and several legislative caucuses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy