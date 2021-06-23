Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tempe, AZ

Man arrested after confrontation, deadly hit-and-run in Tempe

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahbzJ_0acUS5Cz00
(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(TEMPE, Ariz.) A man was arrested Sunday after a deadly hit-and-run crash near Mill Avenue and University Drive, ABC 15 reported.

The Tempe Police Department said officers responded around 11 a.m. Sunday to Forest Avenue and University Drive after a crash between a large white box truck and a pedestrian.

Authorities said two men in the box truck were driving south on Forest Avenue and stopped at the red light. That's when a man, later identified as Joseph Henry, allegedly approached the vehicle and jumped onto the driver's side of the truck.

A fight happened between the driver, David Gonzales and Henry. Police said Gonzales turned east on University Drive when the light turned green. Henry reportedly fell off the truck and was run over.

Henry died of his injuries.

Police said Gonzales drove for a short time before he was stopped by officers.

Gonzales was arrested and the incident is under investigation. Charges are pending.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc 15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Man arrested on suspicion of shooting at vehicle on I-10 in April

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) A man was arrested in connection with a road rage shooting on Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue in April, FOX 10 reported. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a driver and a passenger were driving on the eastbound lanes of I-10 and saw a white Kia reportedly swerving through lanes of traffic.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Man arrested in Phoenix after allegedly leading police on high-speed chase across the Valley

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) A police chase Wednesday night went across three freeways in the Valley before coming to an end in Phoenix, ABC 15 reported. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver didn't stop for troopers on Interstate 10 near milepost 151. The chase went along the I-10, Interstate 17 and Loop 101 before the suspect got off the freeway at Cave Creek Road.
Chandler, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Two dead after wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Chandler

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (CHANDLER, Ariz.) Two people died after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Loop 202 in Chandler on Monday evening, ABC 15 reported. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers responded to reports of a wrong-way crash near Alma School Road around 6 p.m.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

4-year-old Phoenix boy dead after drowning

(Mark Makela / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) A 4-year-old boy died after drowning at a pool party in Phoenix Saturday night, 12 News reported. The Phoenix Police Department said a family came outside of a home on Windsor Avenue just after 10 p.m. and saw the boy floating in the pool.
Buckeye, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Buckeye police looking for man last seen leaving job site

(Buckeye Police Department) (BUCKEYE, Ariz.) The Buckeye Police Department is looking for a man who was last seen leaving his job Wednesday, FOX 10 reported. Daniel Cornelius Robinson, 24, was last seen near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road. Police said he was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade with an Arizona license plate that read NLA2CMA.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix couple charged in death of 4-year-old boy

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office) (PHOENIX) A Phoenix couple was arrested on suspicion of murder after their 4-year-old son died of suspected abuse, ABC 15 reported. The Phoenix Police Department said crews responded to an apartment near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road after getting reports of an unresponsive child. Police claim the boy's stepfather, 23-year-old Adrian Sequra, made the 911 call.

Comments / 1

Community Policy