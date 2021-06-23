Man arrested after confrontation, deadly hit-and-run in Tempe

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

(TEMPE, Ariz.) A man was arrested Sunday after a deadly hit-and-run crash near Mill Avenue and University Drive, ABC 15 reported.

The Tempe Police Department said officers responded around 11 a.m. Sunday to Forest Avenue and University Drive after a crash between a large white box truck and a pedestrian.

Authorities said two men in the box truck were driving south on Forest Avenue and stopped at the red light. That's when a man, later identified as Joseph Henry, allegedly approached the vehicle and jumped onto the driver's side of the truck.

A fight happened between the driver, David Gonzales and Henry. Police said Gonzales turned east on University Drive when the light turned green. Henry reportedly fell off the truck and was run over.

Henry died of his injuries.

Police said Gonzales drove for a short time before he was stopped by officers.

Gonzales was arrested and the incident is under investigation. Charges are pending.