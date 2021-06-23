Living with a short sleep gene: 'It's a gift'

Editor's Note: Kathy Acosta wrote this public letter to Ochsner St. Mary CEO Fernis LeBlanc. Several times over the past few months, my family has had occasion to visit your facility. A few months back, my granddaughter was very ill. I was going to write a letter then, but life got in the way. RN Courtney Reynaud Daigle, among many others, cared for her and stayed with my daughter, her mother, for a very long time, calming their fears, tending to their every need, attempting to make my granddaughter smile. I work with Courtney’s mother, and attempted to give Courtney a little gift to take her husband out to eat, in appreciation for her wonderful care. She returned it to me. She said that “it was her job and her pleasure to care for them”. Needless to say, I was humbled by her kindness.