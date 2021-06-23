Cancel
Testing several genes can provide precise knowledge about the choice of right medicinal products

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us have genetic variations that increase the risk of medicinal products not being effective. In order to provide a more effective treatment with fewer side effects, we need to analyze more of these genetic variations. This will provide us with more precise knowledge about how the individual patient reacts to medicinal products. A new research result from Aarhus University shows that.

