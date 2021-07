With a full count, George Springer extended his arms. He was behind on the pitch but had to defend Matt Harvey’s slider snapping away from the bottom corner of the zone. Springer bent his front knee, snapped his hips, and fought off the pitch. It was a defensive swing, but as the ball flew into the outfield, Baltimore centerfielder Cedric Mullins broke into a sprint. Mullins would’ve run down the fly ball had the outfield wall not interrupted his chase, but instead, Springer raised his hand as he rounded first base to celebrate the third home run of his season.