Why was Maci Bookout’s baby daddy Ryan Edwards fired from Teen Mom?

By Patrizia Rizzo, , SEO Reporter
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecvWb_0acUQoZt00

TEEN Mom’s Maci Bookout and baby daddy Ryan Edwards have had a tumultuous relationship since the start of the show.

The pair were on and off since 2009 even after the birth of their son, Bentley Cadence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8vLz_0acUQoZt00
Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards have had a tumultuous love affair since 2009

Why was Maci Bookout’s baby daddy Ryan Edwards fired from Teen Mom?

Maci Bookout, 29, had her baby daddy Ryan Edwards fired from Teen Mom out of “retaliation,” according to Mackenzie, Ryan’s wife.

She claims that the situation happened after Larry confronted and fought with her husband at the reunion.

Ryan exclusively told The Sun: “Maci is in fear that my mom and dad will start telling the truth.

“She will always fight to have us off the show.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zW1TT_0acUQoZt00
Maci reportedly had Ryan and his family fired from the show

He continued: “MTV does not really stand for anything we believe in or support.”

Mackenzie told the YouTube channel Without a Crystal Ball that they were fired because Maci’s agent wanted the show to focus more on her life instead.

She said: “We just got a call yesterday from Morgan [J. Freeman] and Larry [Musnik] at MTV and Maci's agent went above their heads and went to Viacom.

Adding that "they wanted to focus on all of Maci's abilities and her … whatever she does, and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that."

Amid the firing of Ryan and his family, Teen Mom cast member Jenelle Evans said she supported his leaving from the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M8M8x_0acUQoZt00
Ryan is allegedly on drugs while on Teen Mom, according to cast member Jenelle Evans Credit: MTV

Jenelle said: “I don't think it's healthy for teens to be watching other people on drugs, especially young teens who are watching Teen Mom."

She also added that she did not believe Mackenzie’s claims about his drug use.

“You can tell he is in and out of drugs a lot, no matter what Mackenzie says, and I just think it doesn't need to be aired,” Jenelle added.

What did Ryan Edwards say about getting fired?

Ryan previously told The Sun that the firing has not bothered him.

He said: “I really haven’t given MTV much thought now that I have my own fabrication shop.”

The Sun was the first to report on the firings, as Larry previously said: “We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It's unbelievable.”

Larry previously told The Sun in October that Ryan is “not allowed” to see Bentley as the family “hasn’t gotten to see him very much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jCU5_0acUQoZt00
Ryan's family alleges that Maci does not allow them to see Bentley, Ryan's son Credit: Instagram

He previously said of Ryan and Maci: “Their relationship hasn’t been going well. It’s not any better. Something came up that she wanted and needed.

Ryan wasn’t going to comply with everything she wants and needs and we’ve been shut down.

“Bentley right now, we can’t even see him, they’re not even allowed to see him. It is what it is.”

Who is Maci Bookout married to?

Maci has been married to Taylor McKinney since 2016.

The couple celebrated their fourth anniversary in October 2020, with Maci sharing sweet Instagram posts about their love.

“The goal is to laugh forever with someone you take seriously,” Maci wrote. “Happy fourth anniversary, babe! #wecheerforthehometeam #thingsthatmatter.”

Taylor had previously filed a protection order against Ryan, claiming he threatened to “put a bullet in [his] head” after a string of outbursts.

MORE ON MACI BOOKOUT

On May 21, 2018, a two-year restraining order was granted to protect Maci, Taylor and their two children Jayde and Maverick.

The order expired in May of 2020, as The Sun reported.

The family resides in a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Community Policy
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
205K+
Followers
21K+
Post
55M+
Views
