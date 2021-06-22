Callum McGregor reveals his pride of scoring first Scotland goal but admits his disappointment of crushing Euro 2020 exit following defeat to Croatia... and challenges his country to get back on the big stage once again starting with the Qatar World Cup

On a truly bittersweet night for Callum McGregor, there was a mixture of pride, despair, but also a sense of grudging wonder at being in the presence of true greatness.

The Scotland midfielder was of course devastated to crash out of Euro 2020 with a 3-1 loss to Croatia at Hampden.

But there was a real moment to savour when his first-ever goal for his country hauled Steve Clarke’s side level before half time after Nikola Vlasic’s opener.

However, ultimately, there was just no denying that Scotland had been toppled by a truly world class talent in the form of the outstanding Real Madrid schemer Luka Modric.

The 35-year-old 2018 Ballon d’Or winner scored one of the goals of the tournament, finding the top left corner of the Scotland net with the outside of his right foot to make it 2-1.

In a veritable Mount Florida masterclass he also contributed an assist from a dangerous corner for Ivan Perisic’s third goal.

‘I think we lost to too much quality in the end,’ admitted McGregor. ‘You saw the second goal, Modric with the outside of his foot puts the ball into the top corner.

‘That’s what you are up against at this level. It’s a tough lesson. The lads are shattered. We put so much energy into it.’

Yet when McGregor arrowed in a strike with his less-favoured right-foot in the 42nd minute, a nation dared to dream.

The first scorer for Scotland at a major finals since Craig Burley against Norway at World Cup France 98, it was a moment the Celtic midfielder will never forget even if what followed was painful.

But the 28-year-old hopes the end of the Euros is the start of Scotland gracing major finals again on a regular basis.

‘It’s always nice to score your first goal for your country,’ nodded McGregor. ‘It was a really proud moment but ultimately we are disappointed that we never quite got the result we wanted.

‘Does the experience make us determined to get back to this level? Absolutely! It’s been an amazing experience. Every single one of us has learned so much.

‘It was such a tough learning experience again tonight against some really top players but it gives you the hunger to get back here to major tournaments. We’ve got the World Cup next year and we want to make sure we are on that stage again as well.’

McGregor also paid tribute to the Tartan Army who got behind their heroes in defeat, just as they had during the Group D opening 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic and the 0-0 draw with England at Wembley.

He said: ‘The reaction of the fans tonight was absolutely amazing. They have been first class right throughout the tournament.

‘From day one, to Wembley, to tonight they’ve been first class. I just want to thank them from the boys, the squad and the manager. They have been excellent.’

John McGinn was also honest enough to acknowledge that this was no Scottish hard luck story.

The Aston Villa midfielder knew the better side had triumphed and that those who had rushed to rule Modric past his peak and deem Croatia an ageing team had got it badly wrong.

Overall he agreed with McGregor that being at these Euros has whetted his appetite to grace the World Cup in Qatar.

‘We’re just devastated that we aren’t through,’ said McGinn. ‘But we’re extremely proud of the effort throughout the whole campaign.

‘Tonight we came up against an excellent team in Croatia and their experience of tournaments showed in the end. We were ignoring all the noise that they were an ageing team and that they were slow.

‘They were experienced and they’ve got one of the best players in the world in Luka Modric. We did lose goals at poor times. But the main thing we’ve got to do is use this experience to drive us on to go to more tournaments.

‘The World Cup is our aim now. When you look around the dressing room, we’ve got a good age group and determined guys. We feel as if we didn’t do ourselves justice but what we did do is create history by coming here and we want this to be the start, not the end.

‘The manager touched on that. We need to learn from this experience. We’re not used to it and we can’t get away from that. We need to become a nation that is used to it. We need to become braver and better.

‘You can see tonight there are areas where we can certainly improve but we’ve got the talent and there’s more talent coming through.’

McGinn admits it was a disappointment that Hampden could not be full for the Euro 2020 matches. But he prays that will be the case for the World Cup qualifier against Moldova on September 4, three days after facing Denmark away.

McGinn said: ‘The reaction of the fans was brilliant at the end. All we wanted to do was give the supporters something to cheer.

‘We wanted to get through to the last 16 so to hear their appreciation at the end was exceptional. It is an experience I’ll never forget. Hopefully come the autumn time there will be 50,000 in here. And we can all go together again towards the World Cup.’