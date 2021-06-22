Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albemarle County, VA

RWSA board assured of resistance to cyberattacks

By Allison Wrabel
Daily Progress
 15 days ago

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority says it is protected against cyberattacks like those that have happened to other water suppliers across the country. Earlier this year, a hacker broke into a computer program at a Florida water treatment plant and increased the amount of sodium hydroxide, also known as lye, to poisonous levels, but was stopped nearly immediately by an employee. According to news reports, the hacker got in through a remote-access system used for troubleshooting.

dailyprogress.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Albemarle County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Albemarle County, VA
Business
County
Albemarle County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Charlottesville, VA
Business
Charlottesville, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattacks#Remote Access#Water Systems#Florida Water#Rwsa#The Rwsa Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
Public Safetycnybj.com

VIEWPOINT: Cyberattacks Take Aim at Business

While hacking, data theft, and corruption dominate the headlines, the threats to businesses posed by cyberattacks stretch far beyond the digital realm. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the security of their information that is held by companies they patronize and are negatively influenced if they believe a business is not adequately protecting data. A PricewaterhouseCoopers survey found that 87 percent of consumers are willing to take their business elsewhere if or when a company has a data breach.
Public Safetydoralfamilyjournal.com

Cyberattacks, a direct threat to citizens

In recent years, cyberattacks on large and medium-sized companies have become the common currency to such an extent that it is already said a ransomware attack occurs every eight minutes. This fact, which began to worsen with the arrival of the pandemic, not only has an impact on the corporations that suffer it but on the entire population.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Jean-Baptiste Dickens

How to defend yourself against cyberattack

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Sometimes, people do not realize how dangerous an online crime is since it often happens not directly in front of our eyes. A threat or a danger that comes from the internet can be classified as a cyberattack. Cyberattacks are malicious attempts to access or damage a computer system.
Economysecurityboulevard.com

How Can SMBs Fight Cyberattacks?

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) faced unique challenges on the cybersecurity front. The massive disruption caused by the pandemic only exacerbated the challenges of protecting data, systems and business—not to mention customers and their data. Now that we’re starting to see signs of recovery, it’s...
Technologydelawarebusinesstimes.com

Security Parameters with a Remote Workforce

Over the last decade, the Zero Trust security model, originally developed by John Kindervag, has become increasingly popular with corporate executives. Diamond Technologies, a systems integration, support, and consulting company based in Wilmington, advocates that all their clients utilize this model. However, Zero Trust hit a serious roadblock in early...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Council appropriates $1 million for removal of statues

Charlottesville is one step closer to removing its Confederate statues. The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday during a special meeting to appropriate $1 million for removal, storage and/or covering of the statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, as well as one of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Shoshone interpreter Sacagawea.
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Albemarle adopts new housing policy

A new housing policy has been adopted for Albemarle County. During its meeting Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors officially adopted the policy to help tackle affordable housing needs in the community. New affordable housing requirements and definitions — including that rezonings/special-use permits have 20% affordable housing, as well as changes...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cybersecurity researchers say they warned Kaseya of flaw in April

The Miami-based technology firm at the center of the worldwide security breach carried out by Russia-linked hackers was warned in early April of the cybersecurity vulnerability that was ultimately taken advantage of by the cyber criminal gang. A breach of the Florida technology firm Kaseya last week resulted in hundreds...
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

Critical infrastructure cyberattacks signaling the importance of prioritizing security

Armis released new data uncovering the lack of knowledge and general awareness of major cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and an understanding of security hygiene. The survey of over 2,000 respondents from across the United States found that end users are not paying attention to the major attacks plaguing operational technology and critical infrastructure across the country, signaling the importance of businesses prioritizing a focus on security as employees return to the office.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Use by Governments

Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) has become increasingly popular over recent years. OSINT provides value to growing corporations and government agencies alike. In 2020, the market size of open-source intelligence (OSINT) exceeded USD $5 billion. The growth is due to escalated demand for data from publicly available sources. OSINT is often considered...
Virginia StateDaily Progress

Opinion/Editorial: Budgeting needs truth, integrity

For many states and localities, July 1 marked the start of the upcoming fiscal year — the July-to-June calendar governments use for accounting purposes. Earlier this month, AAA anticipated that 47.7 million Americans would travel July 1-5. That’s a 40% jump from 2020 (34.2 million) and nearly marks a return to the prepandemic 2019 volume. More than 90% of Fourth of July travel this year is expected to take place by car, AAA added.
Orange, VADaily Progress

It happened, but not recently: July 1, 1971

The contentious county redistricting plan culminated in compromise following a standing room only public hearing last week. The front page of the July 1, 1971, Orange County Review reports the board of supervisors adopted an “alternate plan that satisfied both parties… The entire Town of Orange will now be contained within a single election district; and no incumbent supervisor will be required to run against another incumbent for a seat on the five-member board.” While containing the town within one voting district was an essential point of the hearing, the idea of at-large voting also was strongly debated, but was diffused by the introduction of the alternate plan. The Town of Orange honors outgoing town manager Howard Knoell with a banquet at the President Madison Inn. Town employees honored with a mounted water meter painted gold. Assistant town manager Edgar Lax takes over for Knoell, who has served in the position since 1941. After months of conversations, surveys and interviews, the Blue Bell Board of Directors will make the final determination regarding whether or not its new 200-employee plant will locate in Orange. A decision is expected by the end of July. In other front-page news, the first shipment of pipe for the Orange-Gordonsville water line has arrived and construction should begin promptly. Inside this week’s Review, the paper photographed a misdirected shipment of steel piping that should have been shipped to Stanardsville for the new Rapidan Service Authority elevated tower there. An ad inside this week’s issue announces the Rapidan Milling Co. is interested in buying barley, wheat and oats from local farmers. An L&W Ford ad trumpets the Ford Pinto is second in national small car sales, trailing the Volkswagen Beetle, but well ahead of all models of Toyotas and Datsuns, Chevrolet Vegas, Buick Opels and AMC Gremlins. A Stephen & Durrer Jeweler ad reminds readers, “July 4: Shoot off your camera. Remember… Your film can be processed only once!” The jeweler assures readers it only sends film to Kodak for processing. Suburban Cablevision encourages readers to “Declare your independence” from prescribed television viewing. “Enjoy better reception, 12 channels, full network coverage and more variety every day with cable TV.” Connection fees are $10 with a $5 monthly charge. The subject of this week’s photo should be familiar to many longtime Review readers. On page 12 of the July 1, 1971, issue, Review editor R. Duff Green announced his plans to run for the Orange County Board of Supervisors. He currently serves on the school board and served two terms on the Orange Town Council before moving out of town limits.
InternetDaily Progress

Broadband study under way

Fill out survey to be sure your location is counted. Dominion Energy Virginia, Firefly Fiber Broadband (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative) Rappahannock Electric Cooper-ative and the counties of Albemarle, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cum-berland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa and Powhatan have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to advance a regional broadband partnership that aims to deliver fiber-optic broadband service to unserved and underserved households and businesses in areas of Central Virginia, subject to regulatory approvals. This partnership is enabled by bi-partisan legislation adopted during the 2021 General Assembly Session.
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Companies scramble after cyberattack

Businesses rushed Saturday to contain a ransomware attack that has paralyzed their computer networks, a situation complicated in the U.S. by offices lightly staffed at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. In Sweden, most of the grocery chain Coop's 800 stores were unable to open because their...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Hackers demanding $70M to restore data in massive cyberattack: report

Hackers believed to be responsible for a massive worldwide ransomware plot demanded $70 million on Sunday in exchange for the data they are holding hostage. The demand was posted on a blog usually used by the Russian-linked REvil cybercrime gang, Reuters reports. This group is considered to be among the world's most ardent extortionists.
Technologywsgw.com

Software supplier hit with “sophisticated cyberattack”

International software supplier Kaseya was the latest company hit with a “sophisticated cyberattack,” the company announced Saturday. The breach may have compromised thousands of companies. Kaseya first reported a security threat targeting its “VSA product” Friday afternoon and said in an update Saturday that the issue had been localized. Hackers...
Public Safetychannele2e.com

Kaseya Investigates Potential RMM Cyberattack

Kaseya is urging MSPs to immediately shut down on-premises VSA servers amid a potential cyberattack that may be targeting the RMM (remote monitoring and management) software. Breaking details and ongoing updates are here from MSSP Alert.

Comments / 0

Community Policy