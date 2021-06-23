‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Says She’s Worked With the Best Guys in the Business: Here’s Why
Fans of Blue Bloods know that there is a lot of star power on the show. One of those stars is leading actress, Bridget Moynahan. Moynahan is a well-documented actress. She is known for her stunning beauty, and nowadays for her role on CBS’s Blue Bloods. However, it’s not just her that is a big-time star on the show. She shares the television screen with some of Hollywood’s best actors such as Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and Will Estes.outsider.com