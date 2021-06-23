‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Says She’s Worked With the Best Guys in the Business: Here’s Why

Tom Selleck likes it when his character Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods disagrees with him because that’s the crux of acting. He wants to prove he can inhabit another character. Selleck told Collider that internal push-and-pull is what draws actors to want to be actors in the first place. The ones that care, at least. And by going down these internal rabbit holes, he said, he finds that the characters open up and become much more interesting to watch as well.